DeAnne Stewart, Diana Huey & More More Set to Perform in New York Theatre Barn's July 2021 Final Virtual Programming

New York Theatre Barn will host the final installment of its free live streams of its award-winning New Works Series. Available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, the final installment of the live 1-hour series will include excerpts from two new musicals and a conversation with the writers and creative team.

July 14, 2021 @ 7PM ET

Fly More Than You Fall

Book by Eric Holmes

Music by Nat Zegree

Lyrics by Eric Holmes and Nat Zegree

Produced by Marc David Levine/Gemini Theatrical Investors

Featuring performances by Mehret Marsh (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, The Lion King), Nico Oliveri and Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton, War Paint)

Fly More Than You Fall introduces a young girl, Malia, who deals with the tragic news of her mother's diagnosis in the only way she knows how - through her writing. Malia crafts a tale of a young bird with broken wings who embarks on the journey of a lifetime, continually weaving in and out of Malia's real-life struggles to navigate grief, puberty and growing up in the middle of nowhere.

In Emily's Words

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jessy Tomsko

Directed by Avital Asuleen

Featuring performances by Johnathan Christopher (Hamilton), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Rachel Lauren James (The Floorshow) and DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

In Emily's Words, a new musical about the power of the human imagination, tells the story of English novelist Emily Brontë as she is writing her magnum opus: Wuthering Heights. Emily's imagination knew no bounds, and in spite of having seen very little of the world, she was able to craft a sweeping melodrama that has left a legacy nearly 200 years after her death. Emily Brontë fought through adversity and illness, achieving agency in a time when women were denied it. Yet while she paved the way for female writers, Emily never lived to see the success of her own labors. Hers is a story of resilience, strength, and the greatness that can be achieved when the immense power of imagination is unleashed.

Now in its 14th season, New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series is produced and hosted by Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros. For the Final installment, Jen Sandler will be joined by NYTB co-board president and producer Blair Russell (Slave Play). The New Works Series supports NYTB's mission of incubating original culture shifting musicals in real time and in front of live audiences, and is funded in part by the Innovation & Exploration Fund - a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. For the past year, the company has presented 46 virtual installments of its New Works Series (among other programming), showcased 90 new musicals, and lifted up the work of 178 writers and over 600 artists. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.