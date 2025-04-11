Conwell Coffee Hall Unveils Five New Spring Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emursive, the producers behind Sleep No More, will present five new Spring events, including two new Unlocked Speaker Series, Artist Talks, and the inaugural Life and Trust Book Club on Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray. All events are held in Conwell Tower at the home of Life And Trust, a world of money, sex, and power unfolding in the heart of New York’s Financial District.



Continuing the popular free-to-the-public Unlocked Speaker Series, artist, writer, and founder Chloé Valdary and architect, founder and creative director Bjakre Ingels will join Emursive’s Chief Storyteller Ilana Gilovich on Tuesday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 27, respectively.



Held within the evocative atmosphere of Conwell Coffee Hall— home to Life And Trust‘s many subterranean vaults— Unlocked is a series of intimate conversations about creators and the passions that power them. Since starting in September 2024, the Unlocked Speaker Series has offered intimate conversations at Conwell Tower with renowed artists in their fields, including New York Times-bestselling author Roxane Gay, documentarian Jon Ronson, film and television director Nanette Burstein and film and television producer and writer Jameel Saleem.



In a new series, titled Artist Talks, Conwell Coffee Hall will welcome fifteen guests to participate in an intimate discussion with Ilana Gilovich. On Tuesday, April 15, two veteran Emursive performers Ingrid Kapteyn (Sleep No More New York, Sleep No More Shanghai, The Burnt City) and Tony Bordonaro (Sleep No More New York, Sleep No More Shanghai, Life And Trust) will discuss their new piece, SUBJECT, called “a terrifying, magnificently executed sci-fi with humanity at its deepest core” (Bodies Never Lie), that begs the question: what would you give up for a new beginning?

After the success of Emursive's first Brain Trust event on April 9 featuring Life And Trust's Teddy Bergman (Director) and Gabriel Hainer Evansohn (Experience Designer), another Brain Trust event will take place after the performance of Life And Trust on Wednesday, May 7. This intimate panel discussion will feature the Tony Award® nominated co-directors and choreographers of Life And Trust, Rick and Jeff Kuperman. Tickets will be available as a $25 add-on to the performance.

On Tuesday, May 13, fifteen guests will be invited into Conwell Tower to participate in a facilitated book discussion on Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray. In the Life and Trust Book Club, guests will explore a canonical piece of literature, draw connections to the world of Life And Trust, and share elements of their journeys inside Conwell Tower. Those who purchase tickets will receive complimentary drinks and snacks during the discussion.



Life And Trust is a world of money, sex, and power unfolding in the heart of New York’s Financial District. Those who enter Life And Trust may roam through its sprawling realms at their own pace, as Faustian legends or “deals with the devil” materialize all around them. Beginning on the eve of the Great Crash of 1929 and careening back to the Gilded Age of New York, Life And Trust explores the cost of ambition and desire through the eyes of its many characters. From Wall Street tycoons to vaudeville stars, daring scientists to rebellious bohemians, these dream-like figures form a searing love letter to the history of New York, as well as an exploration of human folly and ingenuity. A great spectacle awaits those who are willing to wager their souls by stepping into Life And Trust. Will you be one of them?



Comments