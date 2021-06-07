BBTF 2021 to Open September 6th At Theatre Row

BBTF, formerly known as Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, will be the first theatre festival to open again live at Theatre Row, 410 42nd St. NYC NY September 6 through October 3, 2021. COVID-19 compliant, BBTF looks forward to safely sharing the work of their originally scheduled 2020 Season playwrights, with five additional playwrights, to create the BBTF 2021 Season.

"We have always moved forward with confidence during these uncertain times and are happy to be one of the first Off-Broadway productions to open this late summer," says Lenore Skomal, BBTF founder and director. "Our playwrights have hung with us, most of them believing that they would be part of BBTF 2020 last August. They have been patient and now that patience is paying off. I couldn't be more excited about this 2021 festival."

BBTF has undergone its own necessary transformation since last year, acting in solidarity with everyone fighting injustice and appointing an All Artists Anti-Racism Board (Zeynep Akça-Malbrough, Emily Goes, Chris Phillips, Juan Ramirez, Jr., Nikki Reed, Dominique Rider, and Victor Vauban, Júnior) to raise awareness and create a mission statement that is targeted to breaking down existing barriers for playwrights and theatre-makers.

"The last year has been very thoughtful. I believe BBTF has transformed and must continue to transform as we decolonize white settler myths and consider what justice demands," says Emily Goes, BBTF's Marketing Director. "Of course, there is not a workshop or a curriculum or festival that once finished, ensures a complete understanding of equity. This is an everyday process. I'm so excited to see all the plays and musicals shine this fall, and I'm so excited for BBTF to continue providing instrumental tools and support for playwrights, theatre-makers, storytellers to produce new works that are conscious and reflective of our ever changing social and cultural reality."

See you at Theatre Row for a great lineup of new plays and musicals. Tickets are LIVE and can be purchased here. Please bring awareness to the content warnings listed under each play and musical. Here is the BBTF 2021 Line Up!

A Play by Iman Ahmed

THURS, 9/16 8PM

FRI, 9/17 5PM

SAT, 9/18 2PM

A mercenary Arab-American political strategist risks burning down the new life she sold her soul to have when an old flame promises to deliver the votes needed to put her fiancé - a rising Congressman - in office in exchange for her help bypassing the Muslim travel ban for his Yemeni wife.

A Play by Rachel Leighson

WEDS, 9/15 8PM

FRI, 9/17 8PM

SUN, 9/19 2PM

WED, 9/22 8PM

After English serial killer Amelia Dyer is arrested in 1896, her daughter, Polly Dyer, battles public opinion and the revelations of her mother's trial to discover the truth of her upbringing.

A Musical by Dani Tapper

TUES, 9/28 5PM

WED, 9/29 2PM

THURS, 9/30 5PM

SAT, 10/2 2PM

Sarah, a devoted wife and mother, tries desperately to support her atypical son until his disruptive behaviors become too difficult to manage and she is compelled to make decision that will affect his future and their relationship.

A Play by Frank Dunham Jr.

FRI, 9/10 5PM

SUN, 9/12 5PM

SAT, 9/18 8PM

SAT, 10/2 8PM

In the mid 1800s, the carefully calculated life of an African American Madam in NYC is thrown into chaos when she protects a wanted woman from the law.

A Play by Stephen Boulhosa

THURS, 9/23 5PM

FRI, 9/24 8PM

SAT, 9/25 2PM

WED, 9/29 8PM

In a sea of despair brought on by alcoholism, infidelity and rage, a suicidal man plays a dangerous game with his worst enemy-himself.

A Play by Molly Nevins

TUES, 9/21 8PM

WED, 9/22 5PM

FRI, 9/24 5PM

A once happily married couple struggle to keep their relationship alive while they raise a child in a forsaken town of the rural South.

A Play by Gregory S. Carr

SAT, 9/11 5PM

WED, 9/15 2PM

THURS, 9/16 5PM

The power of the people to speak in one voice about injustice in Ferguson.

A Play by Robert Monaco

TUES, 9/7 8PM

THURS, 9/9 8PM

SUN, 9/12 2PM

In 1986, amidst crisis in the Church, Father Jay enters a circle of prominent clerics and is forced to choose between the wellbeing of an abuse victim or the exposure of his own secrets.

A Play by Alethea McCollin

SAT, 9/25 8PM

SUN, 9/26 2PM

TUES, 9/28 8PM

Shay is on a journey to free herself from the trauma of her childhood sexual abuse and along the she meets kindred spirits Danni and Jan, who must also quell the fear of being shamed, ignored, and silenced in order to reclaim their true identity.

A Play by Michael Hagins

WEDS, 9/8 8PM

THURS, 9/9 5PM

FRI, 9/10 8PM

S.U.N. in the U.S.A. tells the dark story of white voices speaking for the well-being of Black people, as we follow a Black everyman and his journey through different years, decades and centuries in the United States of America.

A Musical by Michele R. Hampton

WED, 9/29 5PM

THURS, 9/30 8PM

FRI, 10/1 5PM

In 19th century France, a young, black sailor sets out on a quest for revenge after spending fourteen years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

A Play by Ben Parkhill

TUES. 9/7 5PM

WEDS, 9/8 5PM

FRI, 9/10 2 PM

A poor cross country runner takes increasingly drastic action to stop his much wealthier teammate from applying for the scholarship on which he pinned his future, all while struggling to keep a cultish spiritual movement from pulling his already precarious life apart.

A Play by Juan Ramirez, Jr.

FRI, 10/1 8PM

SAT, 10/2 5PM

SUN, 10/3 2PM

Lily finds herself taking care of her ex, Mia, and as old feelings begin to appear, Lily must decide if she's going to love or hate her ex forever. Is it possible to do both! Join the club!

A Play by Jeff Smith and Len Wechsler

WED, 9/22 2PM

THURS, 9/23 8PM

SAT, 9/25 5PM

In 1985, as the most infamous hangout in Hollywood closes, a young runaway and her fellow outcasts are forced to look towards uncertain futures with the destruction of the only real home and family they've ever known.

A Musical by Marney and Anthony Makridakis

SAT, 9/11 8PM

TUES, 9/14 8PM

WEDS, 9/15 5PM

SAT, 9/18 5PM

Sherlock Holmes and his fellow fictional characters leap off the page to live out their fantasies when Sir Arthur Conan Doyle suffers an emotional breakdown.

A Play by David Holmberg

TUES, 9/14, 5PM

THURS, 9/16, 2PM

FRI, 9/17, 2PM

TUES, 9/21 5PM

On the eve of her possible indictment in the notorious Emmett Till murder case, the widow of one of his killers along with other women connected to the incident comes to terms with her terrible past.

Tickets are currently on available on the Theatre Row website. Take notice of age restrictions and content warning for each of the plays and musicals.