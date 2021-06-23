BACKSEAT to be Presented by LAByrinth Theater Company Beginning This Friday

LAByrinth Theater Company will present BACKSEAT, a series of readings of new works inspired by the formation of The Drivers Cooperative NYC. LAByrinth company members have created fifteen new works exploring the intersection of the American Dream and the reality of the working class world of New York City drivers based on interviews with the people behind the wheel.

BACKSEAT will stream online at www.labtheater.org over the course of three evenings, June 25-27. Each evening's program will be unique, featuring 15 total works by LAByrinth company members. Virtual tickets are free.

The BACKSEAT festival is composed of short plays, scenes and monologues created by Victor Almanzar, David Anzuelo, Stephen Belber, Elizabeth Canavan, Mariana Carreño, David Deblinger, John Gould Rubin, Greg Keller, Jinn S. Kim, Florencia Lozano, Melisa McGregor, Cheray O'Neal, Paula Pizzi-Black, Lucy Thurber and Kara Young.

Produced by LAByrinth Theater Co. and members Carlo Albán, Chris McGarry, Melisa McGregor, Cheray O'Neal and Ben Snyder, BACKSEAT features performances from Victor Almanzar, Max Casella, Molly Collier, Cusi Cram, David Deblinger, Marlene Forte, Joseph Kamal, Greg Keller, Jinn S. Kim, Kelley Rae O'Donell, Gary Perez, Lidia Ramirez, Benja K. Thomas, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Nabil Viñas, Kara Young and more.

SCHEDULE:

Friday June 25th

Works by: Lucy Thurber, Greg Keller, John Rubin, Melisa McGregor and Florencia Lozano

Saturday June 26th

Works by: Elizabeth Canavan, Cheray O'Neal, David Deblinger, David Anzuelo and Mariana Carreño King

Sunday June 27th

Works by: Jinn S. Kim, Stephen Belber, Paula Pizzi-Black and Victor Almanzar

*BACKSEAT IS SUPPORTED, IN PART, BY PUBLIC FUNDS FROM THE NEW YORK CITY

DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CITY COUNCIL.