Ali Stroker to Appear as Guest at BROADWAY'S RISING STARS Concert

The 13th Annual Broadway's Rising Stars concert, taking place at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street) on Monday, July 22nd at 8:00pm, brings back one of its own, this year's Tony Award winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Rodger's and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Ali Stroker. Broadway's Rising Stars is the national showcase event for recent graduates of Performing Arts schools.

Twenty up and coming students from nine different prestigious performing arts schools including AMDA, Pace, NYU-Steinhardt, NYU-Tisch, University of Miami, Circle in the Square, Webster College, Wagner College, and Marymount will be participating in the evening,

Ali Stroker performed in the third annual Broadway's Rising Stars concert and has gone on to appear on television in "The Glee Project" and on "Glee", itself, as well as becoming the first person in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in the revival of Spring Awakening. Now a Tony Award winning actress, Ali will be back at The Town Hall to welcome this latest group of future stars.

Stroker performed at the Tony Awards and received a standing ovation upon winning her Tony.

The 13th Annual Broadway's Rising Stars Concert was created by Scott Siegel who will once again write, direct, and host the show for The Town Hall. The show's vocal coach is Bill Daugherty (Daugherty & Fields) who's voice students have included Bobby Steggert, Matthew Morrison, and Ali Stroker. For the 12th year in a row the Musical Director will be John Fischer.

"I am incredibly excited to put these amazingly talented performers on The Town Hall stage for all to see," said Scott Siegel. "Their talent is off the charts and their skills are so diverse that the concert, itself, will be a veritable smorgasbord of different sounds and styles. If audiences want to see the stars of tomorrow, they will be onstage at The Town Hall on July 22nd."

Tickets for Broadway's Rising Stars are $27-$42. For tickets and information, please visit www.thetownhall.org or call 800-982-2787. Broadway's Rising Stars was created for The Town Hall and is presented as part of The Town Hall's presenting season.

