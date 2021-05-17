Alfred Molina to Star in Next Monthly Presentation of WE HAVE TO HURRY

Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominated actor Alfred Molina is set to headline the next monthly digital presentation of We Have To Hurry, streaming live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, Saturday, June 5th at 8pm and Sunday, June 6th at 3pm. The heartwarming new play, about a pair of mature people reigniting their spark during the sunset years of life, is written by playwright, director and actor Dorothy Lyman and is directed by Patricia Vanstone. Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all profits from the streaming of We Have to Hurry to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Tickets for the streaming event are priced at $15 per household, with VIP tickets priced at $25, which includes an exclusive post-show talkback with the creators and stars. Mr. Molina's co-star is soon to be announced. Tickets are available HERE

At a retirement community in sunny Cedar Key, Florida, septuagenarians Margaret and Gil are forced to be apart in their adjacent condos due to a mandatory isolation order for all residents. From their neighboring balconies, love struck Gil witnesses Margaret's increasing frustrations at their circumstances and realizes he must use his humor and wit to turn her spirits around. Keenly aware that every moment is precious, Gil knows We Have to Hurry, but can he get Margaret to take a walk on the beach and the first step toward happily ever after?

We Have to Hurry premiered on Broadway on Demand's exclusive live stream event in May 2021, starring theatrical luminary Kathleen Chalfant and Oscar nominee Elliott Gould. A rotating cast of who's who from stage and screen will pair up each month, with Alfred Molina's co-star to be announced shortly. In keeping with the play's touching message, all profits from performances of We Have to Hurry will be donated to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Owned and operated by The Actors Fund, the residences offer short-stay rehabilitation, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care services for individuals who have dedicated a major portion of their professional lives to the performing arts and entertainment.

The cast and creators of We Have to Hurry are also revamping one of the most beloved theatre rituals for the streaming age. Since audience members currently can't wait outside the stage door to have their Playbills signed and meet the stars, Dorothy Lyman and the cast will host a Virtual Stage Door for VIP ticket holders. Audience members who purchase the VIP access will be able to submit questions to be answered during a live, invite-only post-show Q&A with the playwright, star Alfred Molina, and his soon-to-be-announced leading lady.

Tickets for the live stream of We Have to Hurry are priced at $25 (VIP) and $15 per household and are valid for one live stream performance only. The performance schedule is as follows: Saturday, June 5th at 8pm and Sunday, June 6th at 3pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/channels/details/we-have-to-hurry--june-5---6