A EULOGY FOR ROMAN Extends Through May

After an acclaimed world premiere in Edinburgh and an Off-Broadway debut at 59E59 in 2023 that was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for outstanding Unique Theatrical Experience, A EULOGY FOR ROMAN will continue with a new uniquely immersive production presented in churches and community centers in Manhattan and Brooklyn -- the type of spaces where a real eulogy might be offered. Performances will now run through May 17.

Meet Milo, a nervous young man who shares the stage with an urn. But things aren't as dark as they seem. Milo is trying to give a eulogy for his friend Roman, but the ceremony proves unexpectedly difficult, and attendees are voluntarily enlisted to help him complete the memorial. Together, they celebrate life, confront death, and make a promise of their own.

A EULOGY FOR ROMAN

Runs through May 17 with performances:

Friday, April 4 @ 7:30pm at Old First Reformed Church (729 Carroll Street, Park Slope, Brooklyn NY 11215)

Saturdays through May 17 @ 7:30 at Studio Exhibit (62 Orchard Street, 2nd floor, New York NY 10002).

Sunday, April 13 @ 5:30pm at Westbeth Community Room (55 Bethune Street, New York NY 10014)

Tickets are $30 at www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

A EULOGY FOR ROMAN was written by Brendan George and conceived by Peter Charney. The new production stars Blaize Adler-Ivanbrook, Ryan Boloix and Richard Diamond alternating in the role of Milo. It is directed by Ron Lasko with original co-creators Brendan George and Peter Charney serving as Creative Consultants, and Jake Lemmenes as Production Coordinator.

Brendan George is a playwright-performer who dabbles in the urgency and hilarity of existential crises. In addition to A Eulogy For Roman, his performance work includes Bleach (Wilson Lounge), The Crisis Actor (Laurie Beechman Theatre), and new works development with A4, viBe Theater Experience, FringeNYC, The Flea, Teatro LATEA, and Williamstown Theatre Festival. His full-length plays include The Vessel, based on the Hudson Yards structure of the same name (Freeplay Festival '24), and The Dog Park. He also co-produced and stars in the upcoming feature film Youthful Pleasures. Brendan holds a BA in Environmental Studies: Sustainability in Development from Brown University and an MFA from NYU Tisch Grad Acting. @curiousbgeorge www.brendangeorge.com

Peter Charney is a generative director for stories on the stage and screen. He is the co-creator and original director of A Eulogy for Roman, which premiered to critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe and enjoyed a sold-out run at 59E59 Theaters (2024 Drama Desk Nomination). Among Peter's additional stage directing works are the original musical Bright and Brave (Dixon Place), an actor-musician interpretation of Spring Awakening (The Space at Irondale), and a collegiate touring reimagining of Seussical (Hofstra University). Peter's latest short film, This Means Goodnight, recently premiered at Regal Union Square as part of Dances With Films. He regularly assists the directors of the television broadcasts for The Tony Awards, The Oscars, and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Peter is an alum of the 24 Hour Plays: Nationals and the Yale Directing Intensive and is a proud associate member of SDC. BFA Directing: Hofstra University.

