Lewberger to Return to New York With One-Night Show at Asylum NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lewberger, the viral comedy band featuring Keith Habersberger (The Try Guys), Alex Lewis (Slam Frank), and Hughie Stone Fish (Emmy Award-winning songwriter), will return to New York City for the first time since their sold-out 2023 Off-Broadway run, in a one-night-only engagement on March 5, 2026, at 7:30 pm at Asylum NYC.

This three-man comedy band got a standing ovation on America’s Got Talent and were finalists on NBC’s Bring The Funny. Often described as the illegitimate love child of Tenacious D and Flight of the Conchords, Lewberger blends musical comedy, sharp pop culture satire, and crowd-pleasing anthems into a high-energy, 75-minute live show.

Lewberger first gained national attention in 2016 when their song I Wish I Could Be a Disney Princess went viral on BuzzFeed’s YouTube channel. They followed that success with White People Taco Night, a cultural phenomenon that has racked up millions of listeners and helped define a weekly ritual across social media.

Lewberger has toured clubs and college campuses nationwide, has two recent comedy specials under their belt, Lewberger: Live at Lincoln Hall and Wizard, their podcast, Celebrity Theme Song, is available on all major platforms, and they have 1.3 million followers across all social platforms and have collaborated with almost every show on Broadway.