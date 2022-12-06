Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

DIE CSÁRDÁS-FÜRSTIN is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera Photo
DIE CSÁRDÁS-FÜRSTIN is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera
She’s from the world of showbiz and he from business. She’s part of the colourful, queer theatrical culture, while he’s from an upper-class family with old money and new clothes.   Sylva and Edwin hit it off all the same. Much to the dismay of his parents. Besides, Stasi is the one he should be marrying. But Sylva is undeterred by prejudice, class difference or ingrained attitudes.  
Paul Lewis Comes to Den Norske Opera This Weekend Photo
Paul Lewis Comes to Den Norske Opera This Weekend
Paul Lewis visits the Main Stage twice during the season, in connection with his international tour - which includes all of Schubert's piano sonatas.  The performance is on November 27.
DIE CSÁRDÁS-FÜRSTIN Comes to Den Norske Opera This Week Photo
DIE CSÁRDÁS-FÜRSTIN Comes to Den Norske Opera This Week
She’s from the world of showbiz and he from business. She’s part of the colourful, queer theatrical culture, while he’s from an upper-class family with old money and new clothes.   Sylva and Edwin hit it off all the same. Much to the dismay of his parents. Besides, Stasi is the one he should be marrying. But Sylva is undeterred by prejudice, class difference or ingrained attitudes.  
THE HAMLET COMPLEX REDUX is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera Photo
THE HAMLET COMPLEX REDUX is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera
From a giant wooden telescope to live images of the dancers' faces, this performance is both spectacular and intimate! The Hamlet Complex Redux was created during the pandemic, and only 200 audience members at a time were allowed to see it . Now it's here again - only bigger, and with scenes that can take your breath away!  

