Previews: ALLE GODE TING at Sub Scene

Have you dreamed of an opportunity to sing your best karaoke musical song in a play?

Now you can! The new play "Alle gode ting" (All good things) invites an exclusive number of the audience to buy designated karaoke tickets, thus committing to sing karaoke in the show.

The play All good things is an intimate, site specific “slice of life” story, about the mid-twenties bar owner Agnes and her inner circle of friends and lovers.



The play is written by Brita Angeltveit and Ragnhild Litland. The cast is made up of a quartet of musical theatre actors: Malene Stadaas, Arnar Aanes Bjorøy, Ragnhild Litland and Brita Angeltveit.



Directed by Renate Stridh, who is the director behind Norwegian productions like "Parade", "Dogfight" and "Ragtime"

"All good things" will open at bar Sub Scene on the 23rd of March, with performances until the 31st.

Website: Prosjekter | Melpomene

Tickets: Melpomene | Tikkio

