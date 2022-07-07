OBOS pa Opertaket Comes to Norwegian National Ballet in August

On Sunday 21 August, OBOS will be held at Operataket. The concert is a gift from OBOS, and the ticket proceeds go in full to good causes in child and youth work.

Three of the country's greatest artists, Madrugada, Ane Brun and No. 4 takes over the Opera roof on Sunday 21 August when it is again ready for a music party in the middle of Oslo city center under the auspices of OBOS.

Madrugada

Madrugada, one of Norwegian rock's real greats, was at its height in the late 2000s. Eleven years away from the limelight, only strengthened the band's status, and when they reunited in 2019, they were bigger than ever. Both in and outside the home country. Last year, the band released a new album to brilliant reception and top positions on the album charts in Norway, Greece, Germany and Switzerland.

Ane Brun

Since her debut album, Ane Brun has built a career that stands as a bauta in Norwegian music. Ane is also a big name outside Norway, especially in Sweden, where she has lived much of her adult life. Ane has won three Spellemann awards, and even brought home two Swedish Grammys for her latest and highly acclaimed albums from 2020. Brun has played on stages and festivals all over Europe, toured with Peter Gabriel, and had music in major international films and TV series.