National Theatret Presents REFORM 97

A close, playful, fun and exploratory performance about two children, their mothers and teacher - and something everyone has a relationship with: school.

Little Marius died from memorizing Latin words in Alexander Kielland's school-critical Gift from 1883. Almost 70 years later, Jens Bjørneboe's little Jonas escapes from a school that fails to help dyslexics. The debate about the school has always engaged, both in art and politics, and fortunately much has changed. But have there been other and new problems?

It is now over 70 years since Bjørneboe settled with the school system, and it is time to follow another little boy, Pax, through the Norwegian school.

Director Tyra Tønnessen is known for her very special ability to utilize the theatre's uniqueness and playfulness to create deeply human performances that have hit the audience right in the heart, such as Christmas Dinner , Tarjei and Transfer .

Now she, together with the actors Hanne Skille Reitan, Marte Engebrigtsen, Birgitte Larsen and Marte Magnusdotter Solem and set designer Leiko Fuseya, will tell the story of two children, their mothers and teacher. Through their own experiences, interviews with students, teachers and parents and a dive into articles, school reforms and forms, together they create an idea of a??a??something everyone has a relationship with: school.

For what is it really important for a person to learn? Why do we have school? For children's development? For society's need for skilled labor? Or for the parents' need for custody of the children while they themselves are at work?

