The Den Norske Opera & Ballet Will Perform DON CARLO in March

The Den Norske Opera & Ballet will present Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Don Carlo” at the Oslo Opera House from March 19 through April 18, 2026. The production will be performed nine times during the run, with scheduled dates including March 19, March 21, March 25, March 28, April 7, April 9, April 12, April 14 and April 18.

The opera will be performed in Italian with surtitles available in English and Norwegian. The production has an approximate running time of three hours and 30 minutes. The cast includes Brindley Sherratt as Filippo II, Marita Kvarving Sølberg as Elisabetta di Valois, Jens-Erik Aasbø as Il Grande Inquisitore, Johannes Nikolai Aas as Un Frate and Eirin Rognerud as Voce dal cielo. The production is directed by Davide Livermore and conducted by Edward Gardner.

Performances will take place at the Oslo Opera House in Oslo, the main venue of Den Norske Opera & Ballet. Tickets for “Don Carlo” are available with prices ranging from 150 to 990 Norwegian kroner, depending on seating location and performance date. The production is part of the company’s 2026 season and offers audiences multiple opportunities to attend across the one-month run.

