LAHPPON Comes to Den Norske Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Láhppon/Lost has an extremely physical narrative, an echo of the Kautokeino rebellion told through ballet.

The Kautokeino Rebellion was a religious-political revolt that took place in 1852. It marked a turning point after years of conflict between the Sámi and the Danish-Norwegian authorities – and is a story that relates to the struggles seen today around the world.

The Norwegian National Ballet lets dance convey the complexity of the uprising: the conviction of right and wrong, the fight for survival and the relentless oppression – but also the silence, the tension, the fear and resignation.

While doing research for the production, choreographer Elle Sofe Sara discovered that six of her relatives participated in the uprising. This gave her a new perspective on what is described as the most violent event in Sámi history.

Together with Hlín Hjálmarsdóttir, she examines the rebellion from the current global perspective – at a time when we are once again witnessing deepening divides, lives being lost and leaders abusing their power.

Elle Sofe Sara is regarded as one of the most important and interesting choreographers of her generation in Norway. By joining forces with the Icelandic choreographer Hlín Hjálmarsdóttir, they are creating their first work for the Norwegian National Ballet together.

On stage, the dancers perform alongside the joiker Lávre Johan Eira. The costumes are designed by Henrik Vibskov – the Danish fashion designer behind Ekman's A Swan Lake in water. Vibskov also designed the set for the production: a futuristic stage landscape that playfully interacts with nature and tradition.

The costumes and set design are inspired by Sámi traditions, building practices and techniques – inspiration Vibskov gathered during a study trip to Kautokeino.

Icelandic Valgeir Sigurðsson has composed an electronic soundscape that meets traditional and newly composed joiks – chanting songs of the Sami people – by Lávre Johan Eira and Sara Marielle Gaup Beaska.