December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Norway Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Norway:

Best Choreography of a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Gry Spone, Belinda Braza, Håkon Sigernes & Sigyn Sætereng - ANNIE - Sandvika Teater 31%
 Cecilie Marjatta Välinen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 28%
 Guro Karijord - HONK! - Lillestrøm Folketeater 18%

Best Choreography of a Musical or Play (professional)
Miguel-Angel Fernandez - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 29%
 Kirsty McDonald - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 25%
 Aleksander Langset - TROLLMANNEN FRA OZ - Chateau Neuf 15%

Best Costume Design (professional)
Sally Turner, Karianne Caspara & Ane Hoel Lotherington - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 27%
 Christina Lovery - TORDENSKJOLD - ALLE TIDERS TRØNDER - Trøndelag Teater 19%
 Takis - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 19%

Best Director of a Musical (professional)
Renate Stridh - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen 38%
 Martine Bakken Lundberg - TROLLMANNEN FRA OZ - Chateau Neuf 21%
 Lars Jacobsen - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 15%

Best Director of a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Christoffer Paulsen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 29%
 Gry Spone - ANNIE - Sandvika teater 26%
 Håkon Thorstensen Nielsen - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 16%

Best Director of a Play (professional)
Maren Bjørseth - MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye Teater 37%
 Synne Teksum - SNØFALL - Oslo Nye Teater 30%
 Kjersti Horn - SCENER FRA ET EKTESKAP - Rogaland Teater 11%

Best Ensemble of a Musical or Play (Professional)
DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 33%
 FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 17%
 THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 13%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (professional)
Sigurd Vespestad Marthinussen - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 37%
 Håvard Bakke - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 19%
 Sindre Postholm - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 18%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Lars-Jørgen Kristiansen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 31%
 Christian Alfred Ranke - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 24%
 Per Ivar Bredesen - THE FULL MONTY - Ullensaker Kulturhus 19%

Best Leading Actor in a Play (professional)
Anders Hatlo - DE URØRLIGE - Oslo Nye Teater 36%
 Bjarte Hjelmeland - CYRANO - Nathionaltheatret 23%
 Jan Sælid - HAVBOKA - Nathionalteatret 13%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical (professional)
Benedicte Søreng - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 35%
 Heidi Ruud Ellingsen - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 23%
 Lena Kristin Ellingsen - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 15%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Linn Gabrielsen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 33%
 Stine Tamlag - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 23%
 Hanne Selmer-Olsen - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 19%

Best Leading Actress in a Play (professional)
Ingvild Holthe Bygdnes - MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye 25%
 Stine fevik - MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye Teater 21%
 Liv Ullmann - LIV – ET MØTE MED LIV ULLMANN - Riksteatret 19%

Best Lighting Design (professional)
Torkel Skjærven - DAVID BOWIE'S LAZARUS - Det Norske Teatret 24%
 Lars-Morten Larsen - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 21%
 Eivind Myren - TORDENSKJOLD - ALLE TIDERS TRØNDER - Trøndelag Teater 14%

Best Musical (non-professional)
LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 32%
 ANNIE - Sandvika teater 20%
 SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 20%

Best Musical (professional)
DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 34%
 THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 19%
 FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 18%

Best Play (professional)
SNØFALL - Oslo Nye Teater 34%
 MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye Teater 33%
 DE URØRLIGE - Oslo Nye Teater 17%

Best Scenic Design (professional)
Petr Hloušek - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 30%
 Takis & Mikkel Gythfeldt - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 21%
 Gjermund Andresen - SNØFALL - Oslo Nye Teater 18%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)
Bendik Hvoslef-Eide - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen 24%
 Jakob Schøyen Andersen - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 22%
 Endre Skattum - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 15%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Hogne Vangen - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 31%
 Marcus Rooth - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 21%
 Geir Ove Bredesen - THE FULL MONTY - Ullensaker Kulturhus 13%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)
Petter Vermeli - SNØFALL - Oslo Nye Teater 32%
 Sindre Postholm - MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye Teater 30%
 Modou Bah - DE URØRLIGE - Oslo Nye Teater 13%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)
Tone Oline Knivsflå - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen 31%
 Lene Kokai Flage - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 18%
 Mimmi Tamba - DAVID BOWIE'S LAZARUS - Det norske teateret 16%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Rebekka Sandlien Halseth - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 22%
 Vilde Cecilia Ratvik - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 20%
 Birgitte Derås Bergset - THE FULL MONTY - Ullensaker Kulturhus 18%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)
Iren Reppen - MIN BRILIJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye teater 25%
 Helle Haugen - SNØFALL - Oslo Nye teater 24%
 Petronella Barker - ROMEO OG JULIE - Nathionaltheatret 23%

Best Touring Show
BORN THIS WAY - Color Fantasy / 2Entertain Norge 38%
 JUL I BLÅFJELL - Oslo Nye Teater / Blåfjell AS 22%
 JUNGELBOKEN - Riksteatret 21%

Theater of the Year
Det norske teateret 31%
 Chateau Neuf 23%
 Folketeateret 18%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

