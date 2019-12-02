December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Norway Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Norway:
Best Choreography of a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Choreography of a Musical or Play (professional)
Best Costume Design (professional)
Best Director of a Musical (professional)
Best Director of a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Director of a Play (professional)
Best Ensemble of a Musical or Play (Professional)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Leading Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Leading Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Lighting Design (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Scenic Design (professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Gry Spone, Belinda Braza, Håkon Sigernes & Sigyn Sætereng - ANNIE - Sandvika Teater 31%
Cecilie Marjatta Välinen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 28%
Guro Karijord - HONK! - Lillestrøm Folketeater 18%
Miguel-Angel Fernandez - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 29%
Kirsty McDonald - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 25%
Aleksander Langset - TROLLMANNEN FRA OZ - Chateau Neuf 15%
Sally Turner, Karianne Caspara & Ane Hoel Lotherington - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 27%
Christina Lovery - TORDENSKJOLD - ALLE TIDERS TRØNDER - Trøndelag Teater 19%
Takis - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 19%
Renate Stridh - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen 38%
Martine Bakken Lundberg - TROLLMANNEN FRA OZ - Chateau Neuf 21%
Lars Jacobsen - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 15%
Christoffer Paulsen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 29%
Gry Spone - ANNIE - Sandvika teater 26%
Håkon Thorstensen Nielsen - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 16%
Maren Bjørseth - MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye Teater 37%
Synne Teksum - SNØFALL - Oslo Nye Teater 30%
Kjersti Horn - SCENER FRA ET EKTESKAP - Rogaland Teater 11%
DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 33%
FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 17%
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 13%
Sigurd Vespestad Marthinussen - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 37%
Håvard Bakke - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 19%
Sindre Postholm - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 18%
Lars-Jørgen Kristiansen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 31%
Christian Alfred Ranke - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 24%
Per Ivar Bredesen - THE FULL MONTY - Ullensaker Kulturhus 19%
Anders Hatlo - DE URØRLIGE - Oslo Nye Teater 36%
Bjarte Hjelmeland - CYRANO - Nathionaltheatret 23%
Jan Sælid - HAVBOKA - Nathionalteatret 13%
Benedicte Søreng - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 35%
Heidi Ruud Ellingsen - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 23%
Lena Kristin Ellingsen - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 15%
Linn Gabrielsen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 33%
Stine Tamlag - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 23%
Hanne Selmer-Olsen - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 19%
Ingvild Holthe Bygdnes - MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye 25%
Stine fevik - MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye Teater 21%
Liv Ullmann - LIV – ET MØTE MED LIV ULLMANN - Riksteatret 19%
Torkel Skjærven - DAVID BOWIE'S LAZARUS - Det Norske Teatret 24%
Lars-Morten Larsen - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 21%
Eivind Myren - TORDENSKJOLD - ALLE TIDERS TRØNDER - Trøndelag Teater 14%
LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 32%
ANNIE - Sandvika teater 20%
SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 20%
DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 34%
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 19%
FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 18%
SNØFALL - Oslo Nye Teater 34%
MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye Teater 33%
DE URØRLIGE - Oslo Nye Teater 17%
Petr Hloušek - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 30%
Takis & Mikkel Gythfeldt - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 21%
Gjermund Andresen - SNØFALL - Oslo Nye Teater 18%
Bendik Hvoslef-Eide - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen 24%
Jakob Schøyen Andersen - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 22%
Endre Skattum - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 15%
Hogne Vangen - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 31%
Marcus Rooth - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 21%
Geir Ove Bredesen - THE FULL MONTY - Ullensaker Kulturhus 13%
Petter Vermeli - SNØFALL - Oslo Nye Teater 32%
Sindre Postholm - MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye Teater 30%
Modou Bah - DE URØRLIGE - Oslo Nye Teater 13%
Tone Oline Knivsflå - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen 31%
Lene Kokai Flage - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 18%
Mimmi Tamba - DAVID BOWIE'S LAZARUS - Det norske teateret 16%
Rebekka Sandlien Halseth - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 22%
Vilde Cecilia Ratvik - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 20%
Birgitte Derås Bergset - THE FULL MONTY - Ullensaker Kulturhus 18%
Iren Reppen - MIN BRILIJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye teater 25%
Helle Haugen - SNØFALL - Oslo Nye teater 24%
Petronella Barker - ROMEO OG JULIE - Nathionaltheatret 23%
BORN THIS WAY - Color Fantasy / 2Entertain Norge 38%
JUL I BLÅFJELL - Oslo Nye Teater / Blåfjell AS 22%
JUNGELBOKEN - Riksteatret 21%
Det norske teateret 31%
Chateau Neuf 23%
Folketeateret 18%
