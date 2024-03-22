DIALOGUES DES CARMELITES Comes to Den Norske Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trying to escape all the suffering in the world, a young girl joins a convent. However, as the convent walls are unable to keep the pain out, she must find peace within herself. A strong and beautiful opera that leaves no one untouched!

A radical young woman

The French Revolution is at its most brutal. Looking for meaning in the meaningless, Blanche de la Force runs away to a convent. But life as a nun has its own brutality. Faced with a difficult decision, Blanche has to let go of fear and find the courage to live – or die.

Beautiful choral singing and cinematic music

Dialogues des Carmélites is based on an actual event that took place 200 years ago. The music, on the other hand, is relatively new. It was written by the French composer Francis Poulenc in 1957.

Poulenc is famous for his incredibly beautiful choral music. The reason is blatantly obvious on hearing the nuns in ‘Ave Maria’ and ‘Salve Regina’. The music may also bring to mind operas by Debussy, Monteverdi and Verdi. It is lyrical and intense, almost like film music – only better.

On stage are a delightful group of singers, with Mari Eriksmoen in the lead as Blanche.