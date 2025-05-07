Bergen International Festival Begins This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Bergen International Festival, Norway’s premier celebration of music, theater, dance, and visual arts, returns from May 21 to June 4, 2025, offering audiences a rich tapestry of performances from around the world.

Now in its 73rd year, the festival transforms the UNESCO-listed city of Bergen into a vibrant cultural hub. Events are staged in historic venues such as the Grieg Hall, Haakon’s Hall, and the home of composer Edvard Grieg, Troldhaugen. The festival's program encompasses classical concerts, contemporary dance, opera, theater, and multidisciplinary performances, featuring both international stars and emerging talents.

Tickets for individual events and festival passes will be available through the official festival website at fib.no. Early booking is recommended, as many performances are expected to sell out quickly.

Comments