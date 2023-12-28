Bluebeard's Castle comes to Den Norske Opera in January. Performances run 20 January–​16 February, 2024.

Three intense works about the many chambers of love: Duke Bluebeard's Castle by Bartók, Frauenliebe und –leben by Schumann and A Florentine Tragedy by Zemlinsky.

Drama behind closed doors

The three works come together in an unique performance by director Tobias Kratzer, exposing to us the dark nooks and crannies of relationships.

Join us on a journey through time, but without changing location: An apartment where different couples through different times live through days and nights, hope and despair, life and death.

Our lives unfold behind closed doors. The fiercest dramas are played out between two persons who share their lives together. That's what awaits. That's where it burns, both now and then.

You may very well end up confronting yourself. After all, does anyone really change? Can we free ourselves from old habits? Or are we simply echoing those who have lived here before us?