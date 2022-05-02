BARBEREN I SEVILLA is Now Playing at the Norwegian National Ballet

The young girl Rosina lives in the house of old doctor Bartolo, who has plans to marry her. But also Count Almaviva has fallen head over heels for the girl and is trying to win her heart.

The town's self-proclaimed handyman, the barber Figaro, comes to the count's rescue. Thus, the stage is set for bribery, deception and comic intricacies. How does Figaro intend to untie the knots, save the day - and love?

The characters all have something unpleasant about them: selfishness, lust and greed. It takes director Jetske Mijnssen seriously, and shows how comedy is always close to tragedy.

The Barber of Seville is one of three plays by Pierre Beaumarchais, and a precursor to Figaro's wedding . There Count Almaviva got his Rosina, but no happy marriage. In light of this, Rossini's comic opera about Rosina and Count Almaviva's young infatuation takes on a different tone.

Gioachino Rossini was enormously productive and left 39 operas when he died in 1868. The barber in Seville is his most famous and played.

In France, Rossini was called "Monsieur Crescendo", because his music is constantly increasing in strength. It is said that several ladies were carried out of the opera houses after fainting from the violent power of Rossini's music.

So get in the Opera, and get ready for classic feelgood of the best brand!

Performances run through 15 May.

Learn more at https://operaen.no/forestillinger/barberen-i-sevilla-opera/.