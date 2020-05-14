Zeiders American Dream Theater Holds Virtual Musical Theater Open Mic

The Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach is presenting Virtually Undiscovered: A Musical Theater Open Mic, as part of its online programming that launched at the beginning of May.

"This was actually one of the programs going on at our theater. 'The Z' didn't want to skip a beat when (the) COVID crisis hit. We said we have to stay connected to the community," 'The Z' Community Liaison, Sibel Galindez told WAVY.

"With this virtual world, maybe there are people who are from the 757, who have now gone on their way and maybe they'll join us for an event here or there," she added.

Watch WAVY's full feature on 'The Z' below!

Watch the Hurrah Players on the Virtually Undiscovered stage today, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. on 'The Z' Facebook Page.





