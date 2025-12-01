National Chamber Ensemble Unveilss Winners of the 2025 Young Artist Competition

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Chamber Ensemble is pleased to announce the results of the 2025 Nancy Peery Marriott Young Artist Competition. This year's event showcased an outstanding group of talented young pianists from Maryland, Washington DC and Virginia, selected through a rigorous preliminary YouTube audition round and invited to perform live at the finals competing for scholarships and a solo performance.

The eight finalists performed before a distinguished panel of judges: NCE Artistic Director Leo Sushansky and Dr. Nikita Fitenko, Professor of Piano at the Catholic University of America. The level of performance was exceptionally high, and all participants are to be warmly commended for their artistry, preparation, and musical maturity.

2025 Competition Results

• First Prize and Outstanding Young Artist Award: Sam Brose, age 15

Pianist Sam Brose lives in Virginia and studies at the Levine School of Music with Jamila Tekalli Hanner. Recently, he won the state competition for the Music Teachers National Association. Sam also won the Grand Prize at the Cogen Concerto Competition and made his orchestral debut in 2024. He was awarded First Prize in both the Concerto Competition and Solo Competition at the Cleveland Institute of Music. He is an avid chamber musician, performing with several ensembles and orchestras. Sam also enjoys playing cello, arranging, composing, and climbing.

• Second Prize: Minjae Jeon, age 14

Minjae Jeon, a 14-year-old pianist from Maryland, began studying piano at age six and is currently an Honors Program student at Levine Music, studying with Dr. Jinha Park since 2022. She has earned top prizes in numerous competitions, including the WMTA Modern Piano Music Celebration, Harold J. Protsman, Charleston International, OPUS State and National, American Masters Music Awards and most recently won first place and the Carnegie Hall Award at the Thomas F. Hulbert International Piano Competition. At twelve, she made her orchestral debut with the Accord Symphony Orchestra, and in 2025 performed with the New England Youth Ensemble and as a soloist with the MusicFest Perugia festival orchestra under Marius Stravinsky.

• Third Prize: Jude Bruce, age 13

Jude Bruce, 13, is an eighth-grade student at Trinity Christian School in Fairfax, Virginia, who began piano in kindergarten and has studied with Dr. MiHyang Joo since 2021. He has earned numerous top awards, including first place in the 2022 Maryland State Gertrude Brown Concerto Competition—where he performed as soloist with the New England Chamber Orchestra—and the 2025 Great Composers International Best Handel Competition, as well as multiple YMIC Metropolitan Music Festival wins. A Silver Winner at the 2025 Golden Key Festival, he has performed at Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall and in the Honors Recital of the 2023 NVMTA Bach-Baroque Competition.

The National Chamber Ensemble (NCE) is delighted to present Holiday Cheer, its beloved annual celebration of music, community, and festive joy. The concert will take place Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, bringing audiences of all ages together for an unforgettable evening of seasonal splendor.

This year's program features a dazzling selection of classics that have become synonymous with the holiday season, including Leroy Anderson's iconic Sleigh Ride, selections from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, and works by Vivaldi, Strauss, Saint-Saëns, and more. Audiences can expect a vibrant blend of ensemble favorites, sparkling chamber works, and familiar melodies that capture the warmth and magic of the season.

A highlight of this event is the participation of rising young stars, including the winners of the 2025 Nancy Peery Marriott Young Artist Piano Competition and gifted student string performers from the local community. Their appearances reflect NCE's ongoing commitment to mentorship, education, and celebrating the next generation of musical talent.

Joining the Ensemble for this festive occasion are the acclaimed Voce Chamber Singers, under the direction of David Mann, whose rich, expressive sound adds choral brilliance to the evening. Together with NCE's distinguished artists, they will lead audiences through uplifting seasonal works and cherished favorites.

The concert Will Close with NCE's treasured Carols Sing-Along, inviting the entire audience to raise their voices in a tradition that embodies togetherness and holiday spirit.

Tickets and more info is available through the National Chamber Ensemble's website: www.NationalChamberEnsemble.org