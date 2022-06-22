ZUMIX To Host Annual Walk For Music To Support Award Winning Music And Youth Empowerment Programs

On Sunday, July 10, ZUMIX will host its annual Walk for Music. ZUMIX community members and other participants will walk through East Boston's parks to support ZUMIX's award-winning music and youth empowerment programs. The event will begin at 260 Sumner Street in East Boston, and will run from 3-6 pm, including registration at the ZUMIX Firehouse and the walk itself, starting at 4pm. Festivities will continue with the kickoff of ZUMIX's Summer Concert Series in Piers Park, also a part of the annual Eastie Week celebration.

Created as a response to the need for high-quality music programming in Boston's schools and communities, the Walk for Music has historically been an afternoon of music, celebration, and community for local music organizations. This year's event will focus on the neighborhoods and green spaces of East Boston, including Piers Park, Bremen Street Park, and the Mary Ellen Welch Greenway. Walkers can sign up in advance on the event page at https://secure.frontstream.com/walk-for-music-2022.

"We're so excited to welcome our community back to the Firehouse for the Walk for Music," said Madeleine Steczynski, co-founder and executive director of ZUMIX. "It has been a challenging couple of years, and music and community have kept us going. We can't wait to celebrate with everyone."

Walk for Music is one of ZUMIX's largest annual fundraisers, allowing the organization to keep its creative programs free and low-cost and serve more than 1,000 youth each year. ZUMIX offers programs for young people ages 7-18 in songwriting and performance, creative media and technology, musical theater, private lesson instruction, and instrumental ensembles.

On Sunday, July 10 at 3pm, walkers will gather at the ZUMIX Firehouse at 260 Sumner Street for registration and begin the walk. In the case of inclement weather, the concert and celebration after the walk will take place at the ZUMIX Firehouse.

To donate, please visit https://secure.frontstream.com/walk-for-music-2022 or send a check made out to ZUMIX to 260 Sumner Street, East Boston, MA, 02128. To sign up to walk, visit the Frontstream page above or sign up in person at ZUMIX.

ZUMIX's mission is to empower young people to build successful futures for themselves - transforming lives and community through music, technology, and creative employment. ZUMIX works with more than 1,000 young people ages 7-18 each year. Free and low-cost programs are offered out-of-school in instrumental music, songwriting, performance, radio, audio engineering, and audio and video storytelling. ZUMIX also partners with local schools to bring arts education opportunities to Boston's youth. In addition to youth programs, ZUMIX offers free concerts and events for all ages. For more information, visit www.zumix.org.