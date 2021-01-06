Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards!
Check out the full list of winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 Central Virginia Award Winners!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Governor's School for the Arts
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Lisa Wallace - Hurrah Players
Best Ensemble
THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Norfolk - 2016
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Public House - Norfolk, VA
Best Theatre Staff
Virginia Stage Company
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Hurrah Players
Costume Design of the Decade
Meg Murray - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Norfolk - 2016
Dancer Of The Decade
Coral Mapp - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach - 2020
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players - 2020
Director of a Play of the Decade
Ricardo Melendez - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Governor's School for the Arts - 2019
Favorite Social Media
Virginia Stage Company
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Virginia Stage Company
Lighting Design of the Decade
Akin Ritchie - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company - 2019
Original Script Of The Decade
Steve Earle - LOCKED DOWN - Governor's School for the Arts - 2019
Performer Of The Decade
Lily Easter - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Norfolk - 2016
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - 2019
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Governor's School for the Arts - 2020
Set Design Of The Decade
McKay Coble - MATILDA - Virginia Stage Company - 2019
Sound Design of the Decade
Walter Tillman - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Virginia Musical Theater - 2018
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Governor's School for the Arts
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Governor's School for the Arts
Vocalist Of The Decade
Christopher Sanders - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - 2018
Volunteer Of The Decade
Governor's School for the Arts Dawn Peters
