MACBETH Comes to Richmond Shakespeare

Richmond Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare's gripping tragedy Macbeth, running March 26 – April 18, 2026 at Dominion Energy Center's Gottwald Playhouse (600 E. Grace St., Richmond, VA). One of Shakespeare's most thrilling and psychologically intense works, Macbeth plunges audiences into a world of prophecy, ambition, and moral collapse.

Ambition runs red in this gripping tale of power, prophecy, and betrayal. When Macbeth receives a haunting prediction from three mysterious witches, he and his wife set forth on a bloody path toward the throne of Scotland—no matter the cost. As guilt and paranoia unravel their minds, the natural world turns upside down and fate tightens its grip. One of Shakespeare's most electrifying tragedies, Macbeth is a chilling exploration of unchecked ambition and the devastating price of moral compromise. With ghostly visions, supernatural forces, and creeping dread, this dark masterpiece promises to leave audiences breathless long after the final blow is struck.

Artistic Director James Ricks, who also directs the production, sees the play as a psychological descent into the stories we tell ourselves.

“Macbeth isn't a play about ambition — it's a play about imagination,” says Ricks. “And the tragedy begins the moment Macbeth starts believing the story in his own head. We're excited to bring one of Shakespeare's most popular plays to life in all its psychological and supernatural glory.”

Presented in the intimate Gottwald Playhouse, Richmond Shakespeare's production will immerse audiences in the eerie atmosphere of Scotland's haunted landscape, where prophecy and paranoia blur the line between fate and free will.