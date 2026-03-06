THE TWELVE DANCING PRINCESSES / DOCE PRINCESAS BAILARINAS To Play Creative Cauldron Stage

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Creative Cauldron will present THE TWELVE DANCING PRINCESSES / DOCE PRINCESAS BAILARINAS, the latest production from its Learning Theater program, from March 13 through March 29, 2026 in Falls Church, Virginia.

The Learning Theater Ensemble is Creative Cauldron’s educational program that brings together students in grades three and above with professional theatre artists to create and perform a fully staged musical production. Participants take part in an eight-week workshop process where they develop and rehearse the show before presenting it in a public run of 12 performances.

Based on The Brothers Grimm fairy tale The Twelve Dancing Princesses, the story follows a group of princesses who are locked in their chamber each night, only for their dancing shoes to appear worn out by morning. Unable to solve the mystery, the king promises that whoever discovers the truth may choose one of his daughters to marry. The story unfolds as a young soldier uncovers the secret of the princesses’ nightly adventures in a magical dancing kingdom.

The musical adaptation includes Spanish-language elements and original music by Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith.

Creative Team

The production is adapted by Laura Connors Hull, with Spanish translation by Alan Gutierrez Urista. Hull co-directs the production with Ariel Friendly.

Additional members of the creative team include Matt Conner (Music Director and Choreography), Margie Jervis (Scenic and Costume Design), Hailey Roe (Lighting and Projection Design), and Nicholas Goodman (Stage Manager).