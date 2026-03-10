Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra Will Headline ARTS BY GEORGE! 2026 Benefit

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) has announced the ARTS by George! benefit event, headlined by acclaimed actor and musician Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. The event will raise vital support for student scholarships in visual arts, dance, music, theater, game design, film, and arts management, as well as for the Mason Community Arts Academy, Green Machine Ensembles, and the Great Performances at Mason season at the Center for the Arts. ARTS by George! takes place on Saturday, October 3 on the Fairfax campus of George Mason University. Tickets and sponsorships are available for purchase on the event website.

ARTS by George! begins at 5 p.m. in the deLaski Performing Arts Building with CVPA students and faculty collaborating in a series of showcases and exhibits in art, music, dance, theater, film, and more. At 8:30 p.m., Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra headline a performance in the Center for the Arts Concert Hall. The concert will feature contemporary arrangements of jazz classics and American Songbook standards, brought to life with Goldblum’s signature improvisation and charm.

Mason Arts Board member Annie Bolger serves as event chair. Guests will enjoy a buffet dinner, immersive presentations by CVPA students and faculty, premium orchestra seating for the headlining concert by Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, an onstage toast and dessert reception following the concert including a special appearance by the artist, and free garage parking. Each ARTS by George! ticket includes a charitable donation directly supporting CVPA student scholarships and community arts programs. Since 2006, the event has raised more than $4.6 million for Mason Arts.

Goldblum’s storied career spans nearly six decades of award-winning work as a starring actor in film, television, and theater. He recently co-starred as The Wizard of Oz, alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, in the global box office smash Wicked and its sequel Wicked: For Good. He has also produced film and television projects and is an Academy Award-nominated director for his short feature film, Little Surprises. Goldblum’s many film credits include The Big Chill, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Fly, Independence Day, Jurassic Park, and Thor: Ragnarok. He has received Emmy nominations for his work on Will & Grace and for the National Geographic/Disney+ series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, which he also executive produced. Onstage, he has starred in Broadway’s The Pillowman, the Off-Broadway production of Domesticated, as well as the London production of Speed-the-Plow.