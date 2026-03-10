Indigo Girls Come to SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Folk rock duo Indigo Girls is coming to SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, Virginia on Friday, August 14th as part of the 2026 concert season. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through March 19th, while supplies last.

Released in 1989, Indigo Girls' eponymous major label debut sold over two million copies under the power of singles “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears” and turned Indigo Girls into one of the most successful folk duos in history. Over a thirty-five plus year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray has recorded sixteen studio albums, sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Rolling Stone describes them as the “ideal duet partners.” Committed and uncompromising activists, they work on issues like immigration reform (El Refugio), LGBTQ advocacy, education (Imagination Library), death penalty reform, and Native American rights. They are co-founders of Honor the Earth, a non-profit dedicated to the survival of sustainable Native communities, Indigenous environmental justice, and green energy solutions.

Insiders Club Memberships and Season Passes for the 2026 concert season are on sale now. SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to the Tribute Nights at Innsbrook series, National Headliners at Innsbrook series, or both series in the upcoming concerts season.

Tickets are on sale now for Chris Janson on June 5th, The Legwarmers - Ultimate 80’s Tribute Band on July 3rd, The Marshall Tucker Band on July 11th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 17th, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on July 18th, Warren Zeiders on July 23rd, Yachtley Crew on July 25th, Little River Band on July 31st, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 7th, Tracy Lawrence on August 13th, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors on August 27th, and Little Feat: The Last Farewell Tour on September 18th. More shows will be announced soon.