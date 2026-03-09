Generic Theater Will Present POTUS in Norfolk This March

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Generic Theater will present the regional premiere of POTUS OR BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE by Selina Fillinger. The production will run March 13–29 in Norfolk.

The farce begins when the president sparks an international incident after using a slur referring to his wife during a meeting with foreign diplomats. As the controversy grows and a gala for the Female Models of Leadership (FML) approaches, the women working inside the White House scramble to contain the fallout and keep the administration from collapsing.

The story follows seven women navigating the chaos, including Harriet, the president’s chief of staff with political ambitions of her own; Margaret, the highly qualified first lady; Jean, the press secretary managing the media response; Stephanie, the multilingual presidential secretary; Bernadette, the president’s sister with a criminal past; Dusty, the president’s young, pregnant mistress; and Chris, a journalist pursuing a story that could revive her career.

First produced on Broadway in 2022, POTUS received multiple Tony Awards nominations and is known for its fast-paced physical comedy and satire examining power, gender, and political culture.

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. The production contains strong language, adult humor, sexual references, violence, and mature themes.