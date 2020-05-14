Virginia Stage Company To Offer Virtual Summer Camps

Due to social distancing protocols, Virginia Stage Company will be hosting a Virtual Summer Theatre Camp for students. Each camp will take place virtually through video communications site, Zoom. The Summer Theatre Camp is one of many virtual offerings Virtual Stage Company is currently providing for both student and adult theatre artists. For more information, visit https://www.vastage.org/virtual.

There will be nine sessions of one-week camps, divided by age group. Among the camp offerings are: "Virtual Stage Summer Theatre Camp" to focus on theatre skills; "The Show Must Go Online!" to write and perform a virtual performance; a Professional Actor's Bootcamp for teenagers serious about their craft; and an "On Camera" Camp for writing and performing for the camera.

Each session of camp will require computer and internet access, as well as a Zoom account. After signing up for a session, each camper will receive a "Camp in a Box" including a camp t-shirt, activity supplies, and Virginia Stage Company swag.

Registration begins today, May 14. All camps will be limited to 12 students per session. See below for more information on the camps' age groups and descriptions. Sign up now for reduced early registration pricing. Scholarships are available by application.

Virtual Stage Summer Theatre Camp - Level 1

Focus on your theatre skills with our one-week fundamentals camp! Working with professional theater artists, a select class of campers will participate in fun, virtual experiences that engage their imaginations and develop their passion and ability in theatre arts. Camp activities include creative playwriting, character study, improvisation, movement, games, and more!

June 22-26: Age 10-13

June 29-July 3: Age 14-17

July 13-17: Age 10-13

July 20-24: Age 14-17

Registration starts at $175

"The Show Must Go Online!" Theatre Camp - Level 2

Work with fellow artists to write and perform a special Virtual VSC Camp Production! Working with professional theatre artists, advanced students will work closely with VSC instructors for one week to imagine, write, rehearse, and create an original production to be presented online!

July 6- 10: Age 14-17

July 27-31: Age 10-13

Registration starts at $175

Professional Actor's Bootcamp

Prepare to audition for schools, enter the industry, or just raise the bar of your current work in focused sessions with four current, working industry professionals.

Jessica Holt, Billy Bustamante, Robyne Parrish, and other professional artists will share tips and experiences accompanied by individualized coaching to take your game to the next level and make you more prepared for successful auditions - professionally and academically.

June 29-July 3: Age 14-17

Registration starts at $350

"On Camera" Camp: Writing and Performing for the Camera

Excellent on-camera talent understands good camera technique as well as storytelling. This week-long exploration familiarizes students with good camera technique for use in film, video, and social media storytelling of all types.

August 3-7: Aged 10-13

August 10-14: Aged 14-17

Registration starts at $175

Camp Facilitators

Patrick K Mullins, Director of Public Works An award-winning theatre director whose work includes traditional theatre production, intimate immersive and transmedia performance, and large outdoor spectacle and puppetry. Patrick's ability to create transformational experiences for audiences originates in years of experience with liturgy, ritual, video, large scale and shadow puppetry, video, and theatre studies both national and international. As an acting coach and director, Patrick is known for creating brave spaces for actors to grow and find increased levels of emotional and physical expression.

Ryan Clemens is proud to work with VSC on the main stage and in the Education Department's touring shows, classes, and workshops. Patrons may remember Ryan from various VSC productions: Mr. Wormwood in Matilda; Trinculo in The Tempest; Lieutenant Brannigan in Guys & Dolls; Vinnie in The Odd Couple; Mortimer in The Fantasticks; Marley, Bob Cratchit, Old Joe, Charity Man or Fezziwig in previous years' versions of A Christmas Carol; or as his famous relative Sam Clemens in his one-man show Meet Mark Twain. Originally from Wyoming, Ryan began his career in a traveling Wild West show. He has worked at theaters around the country, including several seasons locally with the Virginia Shakespeare Festival and Tidewater Stage Company, and he regularly performs with Plan B Comedy at Zeider's American Dream Theatre. Ryan holds a BA in Theatre from Western Washington University and an MFA in Acting from Regent University. He also teaches at ODU. www.clemensistwain.com

Guest Teaching Artists

Laura Agudelo is 9th to 12th theatre teacher at Grassfield High School, received her bachelor's degree from Old Dominion University in Theatre Arts with an emphasis in Spanish. In her 12 years of teaching, 7 of those in Theatre, she has earned many awards including Southeastern Theatre Coach of the Year, Hugo Owens Middle School Reading Teacher of the Year, two state championships for her acting company, and most recently was named Chesapeake's High School Teacher of the year. Directing over 20 productions at the high school level, Laura also works closely with her students in the classroom setting teaching from Pantomime to Shakespeare. Laura also sponsors Troupe 7835 of the International Thespian Society and is one of the coordinators of the CPS Theatre City-Wide Initiative with all the theatre programs in Chesapeake. When not teaching, she is a lead member of the locally and internationally renowned Core Theatre Ensemble.

Billy Bustamante Broadway credits: Miss Saigon (Engineer u/s), The King And I (Lun Tha u/s). NYC/ Regional: Soft Power and Here Lies Love at The Public Theatre, Ahmanson, Arena Stage, Old Globe, Paper Mill Playhouse. Directing/choreography credits include The Adding Machine and LaChiusa's The Wild Party, Arden Theatre, Virginia Stage Company, Goodspeed, Lincoln Center & NAAP. He is co-founder of Broadway Barkada and on teaching faculty at Jen Waldman Studio. Billy is passionately committed to the development of new works and new artists. www.BillyBustamante.com INSTA: @BillyBCreative

Jessica Holt (Director) Selected directing credits include: Kate Hamill's Sense and Sensibility, Fun Home, Venus in Fur (Virginia Stage Company), The Resting Place, Bright Half Life, Taylor Mac's The Lily's Revenge, Act 5 (Magic Theatre), Speech and Debate (Barrington Stage Company), Rich Girl (Florida Studio Theatre), The Daughters by Patricia Cotter (San Francisco Playhouse), and Ugly Lies the Bone by Lindsey Ferrentino (Alliance Theater), among others. Additionally, she has developed and directed work at Santa Cruz Shakespeare, Berkeley Rep's Ground Floor, Rivendell Theatre, NYU, Pocono Mountains Music Festival, AADA, Bay Area Playwrights Festival, Sewanee Writers Conference, Cutting Ball Theater, among others. She received her MFA in Directing from the Yale School of Drama where she directed Twelfth Night, The Seagull and The Children. She has coached, taught acting and directed students at Yale School of Drama, American Conservatory Theatre, American Academy of Dramatic Art, Fordham University, UC Berkeley, Stanford University, The Academy of Dramatic Art, West Valley College, and the Alliance Theatre, among others. Jessica is a 2016 National Directors Fellow and a proud member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

Robyne Parrish is an Actor/Director/Coach living and working in NYC. You may remember Robyne as Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda at Virginia Stage last season. You can learn more about her career and offerings at www.robyneparrish.com.





