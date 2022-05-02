Virginia Rep Theatre's World Premiere Of BONNIE AND CLAIRE Opens May 13

Virginia Repertory Theatre presents a new play, Bonnie and Claire, which was meant to have its world premiere in May of 2020, but COVID forced us to cancel.

Local playwright Bo Wilson, who penned some of our most popular shows at Hanover Tavern, including The Charitable Sisterhood hits, gives us this funny and heartwarming story about two sisters who reluctantly reunite after a forty-year separation. Now in the autumn of their lives, Bonnie and Claire find themselves increasingly reliant on their niece, Zoe, who is trying to start a business and a family of her own while conducting delicate diplomacy between the feuding siblings.

There are three leading ladies in the play:

Jan Guarino (Claire) was last seen at Hanover Tavern in the hugely popular The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular. She directed Barefoot in the Park (the first show back after the pandemic shutdown) and before that, she directed Dancing Lessons also for the Hanover Season. She has also directed Where's Charley?, The Wizard of Oz and They're Playing Our Song for Virginia Rep. A familiar face and voice in Richmond-area advertising, Jan is perhaps best known as the spokesperson for Haynes Furniture.

Melissa Johnston Price (Bonnie) is a 2014 recipient of the Teresa Pollack Award for Excellence in the Performing Arts, and has been in over 60 regional productions in a career spanning 45 years. She was seen in Quill Theatre's Taming of the Shrew (Baptista), Pride and Prejudice (Mrs. Bennett) and Romeo and Juliet (Nurse). Melissa counts among her favorite roles: Barbara in August: Osage County with Cadence/Virginia Rep (winner: Best Actress Richmond Theatre Critics Circle Award) and Eleanor in Quill's The Lion in Winter (nominated: RTCC Best Actress), Becky in Virginia Rep's Becky's New Car at Hanover Tavern and Silda in Other Desert Cities.

Sydnee S. Graves (Zoe) is making her Hanover Tavern debut. Previous credits include Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical (Ms. Square/Mama Square), Harriett Tubman and the Underground Railroad (Sister/Mom), as well as traveling with the Virginia Repertory Theater on Tour.

Bonnie and Claire playwright, Bo Wilson, worked on this play for several years, with two readings held by Virginia Rep to gather feedback to assist in rewrites. He is well known to Virginia Rep audiences for The Charitable Sisterhood plays, which have been produced all over the country as well as in Australia, Canada, and Wales. Earlier world premieres of his work by Virginia Rep include Mona's Arrangements and War Story, as well as several touring shows. He's also appeared on Virginia Rep stages as an actor, most recently in It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

He has written thirty other titles, and has been published by Dramatic Publishing, Samuel French, and Algonquin Press. In 2016, his play, The Bookbinder's Tale, was a finalist for the prestigious National Playwrights' Conference at the O'Neill Theatre Center. Bonnie and Claire will be published by Dramatic Publishing in the coming year.

