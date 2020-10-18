Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Learn About the Virginia Theatre's Progress on Their New Sound System
Champaign Park District Virtual Fun, as part of their Wandering Wednesday series, stopped by the theatre to check out the progress.
The Virginia Theatre has been hard at work installing an upgrade to their sounds system.
The Facebook page Champaign Park District Virtual Fun, as part of their Wandering Wednesday series, stopped by the theatre to check out the progress.
Watch the video below!
