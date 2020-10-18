Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Learn About the Virginia Theatre's Progress on Their New Sound System

Article Pixel

Champaign Park District Virtual Fun, as part of their Wandering Wednesday series, stopped by the theatre to check out the progress.

Oct. 18, 2020  

The Virginia Theatre has been hard at work installing an upgrade to their sounds system.

The Facebook page Champaign Park District Virtual Fun, as part of their Wandering Wednesday series, stopped by the theatre to check out the progress.

Watch the video below!


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Héctor Azar, Promotor De Espacios Y Proyectos Escénicos De Las Nuevas Generaciones
  • Eduardo Antonio Parra Gana El Premio Bellas Artes De Narrativa Colima Para Obra Publicada 2020
  • Cuarteto Latinoamericano Rememora A Beethoven En El Festival Internacional Cervantino Virtual
  • Auditoría De La Función Pública Señala Al INBAL Necesidad De Regularización De Prestaciones No Autorizadas Al Personal Operativo De Confianza