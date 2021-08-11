Swift Creek Mill Theatre Opens New Season With I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

A smart, insightful musical comedy that tackles the thrill and folly of modern love, Swift Creek Mill Theatre's MainStage production of "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" follows the progression of modern-day relationships from the nerve-wracking first date to marriage, children, and the quest for romance in the golden years.

The second-longest running off-Broadway revue in history, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" by Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts is told in a series of humorous vignettes and songs. It has been translated into at least 17 languages and produced all over the world. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award as Outstanding Off-Broadway musical in 1997. It underwent a revamp in 2018 to reflect a rapidly-advancing romantic playbook that includes texting and online dating.

Artistic Director Tom Width is looking forward to directing this updated version of the show that he directed in 2006: "Great cast! Great music! Great comedy! ...and lots of touching moments, too! We're going to have lots of grown-up fun!"

Opening September 11, production runs through October 23 on Fridays, Saturdays, and select Thursdays at 8:00 pm. There are matinees on select dates at 2:30 pm. Doors open for dining two hours prior to curtain (reservations required).

Reserved tickets are $49. Special discounts are offered to our senior, military, and student patrons. Add dining for $23.50 up to 48 hours prior to any performance. Rush tickets are sold one hour prior to curtain, depending on seat availability, and range from $15-$30.

Season tickets and FlexPasses are available. For tickets and more information about the Mill's 2021-22 season of shows, cabarets, and wine dinners, visit www.swiftcreekmill.com, Email info@swiftcreekmill.com, or call 804-748-5203 Tues. - Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.