Michael Franti & Spearhead To Play Indian Ranch July 2022

Reuniting with Soulrockers across North America this summer, Michael Franti & Spearhead will bring the Follow Your Heart Tour to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 18 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com.

The Insiders Club Presale will take place this Thursday, January 17 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through February 24th. The show is part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch.

"We're so excited to head back out on the road this summer! After such a challenging few years, we are more ready than ever to share new music with our Soulrocker fam and join in community together," shares the musician NPR describes as having an "infectious groove."

Franti has been hard at work in the studio since last fall, writing and recording his 12th studio album and follow-up to 2020's Work Hard And Be Nice to accompany the band on the road this summer.

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2022 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock, and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are concerts with Trace Adkins on June 5th, The Outlaws on June 11th, The Mavericks on June 19th, Get The Led Out on July 8th, Scotty McCreery on July 9th, and ABBA The Concert on August 12th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Michael Franti & Spearhead on Saturday, July 2, 2022, go on-sale Friday, February 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 10:00 AM-10:00 PM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $40.50, through February 24th. Gates for The Outlaws will open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.