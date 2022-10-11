K Dance's 9th Annual SHORTS 2022 At Firehouse Theatre Features World Premiere By Irene Ziegler

K Dance will produce the 2022 installment of its signature movement-theatre program SHORTS. This year's SHORTS program, subtitled MISTAKES AND HOW TO MAKE THEM, is a world premiere play in four dances by Irene Ziegler, choreographed by Kaye Weinstein Gary.

SHORTS 2022 will have three performances at Firehouse Theatre on Friday November 18 at 7:30pm and Saturday November 19 at 3pm and 7:30pm. All three performances will include post performance talkbacks. Tickets are $25 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202542®id=119&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fshorts-2022.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

MISTAKES AND HOW TO MAKE THEM is comprised of four interconnected pieces titled "Always Obey," "Fall in Love with the Wrong Person," "Stay in it Too Long," and "Harbor Resentments." "Always Obey" is set in 1957 and focuses on a hyperactive child who fantasizes about doing something great someday to prove to her parents that she deserved to be born. "Fall in Love with the Wrong Person" is set in 1970 when a young woman tries (too hard) to please her lover. "Stay in it Too Long" is set in 2000 and focuses on a woman who's trying to keep up with a world that's changing all around her. "Harbor Resentments" is set in 2022 and reminds us to celebrate our imperfect lives.

The performers in MISTAKES AND HOW TO MAKE THEM are Mara Barrett, Laurel Maughan, Jen Meharg, and Kaye Weinstein Gary, who is also the director/choreographer for SHORTS 2022 and the Artistic Director of K Dance.