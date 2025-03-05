Firehouse Theatre And The Virginia War Memorial Foundation Present WAR IN PIECES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Firehouse Theatre will partner with the Virginia War Memorial Foundation on War In Pieces, four original one-act plays written by Virginia veterans. War In Pieces will open on Friday, April 4th, 2025, in VMI Alumni Hall at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA 23220, and will have eight performances running through April 13th, 2025.

The plays that are to be produced in War In Pieces were developed through the Mighty Pen Project, the Virginia War Memorial Foundation's 12-week long university-level writing classes offered for free to veterans and their families. New York Times bestselling author and founder of the MPP David L. Robbins teaches the classes. He is directing two of the plays.

Tickets are $35 per person for general admission and $15 for active duty military/veterans. Tickets can be purchased at firehousetheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (804) 355-2001.

