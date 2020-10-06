Cinemas in Virginia Discuss Their Plans and How Business is Going Amidst the Health Crisis

Hear from The Byrd Theatre, The Ashland Theatre, and The Goochland Drive-In Theater.

Theatres in central Virginia, like in many other areas, are struggling to stay afloat amidst the health crisis. NBC 12 recently chatted with a few companies about their plans.

The Byrd Theatre closed in March, and has now reopened for donors only, bringing business down by 75%.

Stacy Shaw, the theatre's Executive Director, says that a survey was sent to patrons.

"30 percent said we're not really comfortable until there's a vaccine, and then the other 70 percent said we really miss you guys but we're okay right now," said Shaw.

The Ashland Theatre is also allowing paid special screenings of films, as well as drive-in options, which are ending at the end of October. The tTheatre is seeing about thirty percent of the business they usually do

"So we've definitely seen a loss in business; we were completely closed from March to June, and even with our outdoor drive-in, we can only fit 26 cars in the slot," said the theatre's General Manager, Cathy Buckenmaier. The theatre is now seeing about 30% of the business they usually do.

The Goochland Drive-In Theater, however, has seen a spike in new customers.

"We've had a lot of new customers try us out, out of a lack of you know other options, which has been great," said the theater's owner, John Heidel. "It's been a good year when we thought it wasn't going to be a good year if that's fair."

Read more on NBC 12.

