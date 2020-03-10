5th Wall Theatre Announces FULFILLMENT CENTER

5th Wall Theatre's Artistic Director Carol Piersol is delighted to announce the next show in their 2019-2020 season, Abe Koogler's 2017 play Fulfillment Center.

Fulfillment Center takes place in the New Mexico desert, where a down-on-her-luck folk singer takes a job at a giant retailer's shipping center. Her young manager struggles to connect with his girlfriend newly relocated from New York. And a drifter living at a local campground dangerously links them all. Fulfillment Center is a raw, surprising, and funny play about four lonely lives coming together in the search for fulfillment.

Opening April 3rd, the Richmond production will be directed by 5th Wall Theatre's Artistic Director Carol Piersol. The cast of four includes Julie Fulcher as Suzan, the folk singer, Alec Beard as John, the drifter, Chandler Hubbard as Alex, the shipping center manager, and Shalandis Wheeler as his girlfriend Madeleine. It is manned by a talented local stage crew, and features set design by Vinnie Gonzalez, lighting design by Erin Barclay, sound design by Ryan Dygert, and costume design by Madeleine Douglas. Production stage management will be performed by Alison Devereaux and Joseph Stingel.

Fulfillment Center begins April 3rd, 2020 and runs through April 25th, 2020. A Special Community Night Performance will be held on April 21st, 2020. All performances are at The Basement, 300 East Broad Street, Richmond VA. Tickets are available at www.5thwalltheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You