1st Stage Announces THE MAMALOGUES

1st Stage has announced its upcoming production of The Mamalogues, written by Lisa B. Thompson and directed by Angelisa Gillyard.

In this satirical comedy, three friends share the joys, challenges, and anxieties of being middle class single Black mothers in predominantly white suburbs. The story celebrates motherhood and community while exploring racial profiling on the playground and supporting your kid who is perpetually the Only Black Child (OBC). Follow their journey as they lean in and steer their children from pampers to college while navigating their own road toward retirement.

The show features scenic design by Johnathan Dahm Robertson, sound design by David Lamont Wilson, costume design by Jeanette Christensen, and lighting design by Eric Pitney.

The Mamalogues will run at 1st Stage from April 21 to May 8, 2022, with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm. The show runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every show will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.