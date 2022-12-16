Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

The Krewe De Jeanne D'Arc Announces The 2023 Honorary Characters!

The court was presented by krewe founder, Amy Kirk Duvoisin, and Co-Captains Antoinette de Alteriis and Amanda Helm.

Dec. 16, 2022  

The Krewe De Jeanne D'Arc Announces The 2023 Honorary Characters!

The Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc has announced the 2023 Honorary Characters!

The Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc held a coronation reception and ceremony at the historic Degas House on December 15. The krewe, which will parade for the fifteenth time on January 6, 2023 celebrating St. Joan's 611th birthday, selects the honorary characters in the parade in recognition of their service to the community and their embodiment of the mission of the krewe and the spirit of Joan of Arc.

King Charles VII will be portrayed by Joseph Dunn, director of public relations and marketing at Laura: Louisiana's Creole Heritage Site. Mr. Dunn is also a Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Mérite and a member of the Order of Francophones of America. The krewe honors Joseph Dunn for his ongoing role in celebrating French heritage and preserving and promoting the development of the language of ancestors and communities.

Queen Yolande, the mother-in-law of King Charles and supporter of Joan, will be portrayed by BETH ARROYO UTTERBACK, general manager of WWOZ 90.7FM, New Orleans. The krewe honors Beth Arroyo Utterback for her embodiment of the spirit of Queen Yolande by her support of the community and the culture bearers who enrich our lives.

The young Maid of Orleans will be portrayed by EMMELINE L. MEYER, a 17 year old senior at Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans and the daughter of Andrea and Kenny Meyers. She won the contest held to select the young woman who best represents the qualities of Joan. Her facility in the language of France, her school leadership at her French immersion school, and her longtime enthusiasm for portraying Joan singled her out this year. The maid will be accompanied by her pages portrayed by her father and uncle.

The court was presented by krewe founder, Amy Kirk Duvoisin, and Co-Captains Antoinette de Alteriis and Amanda Helm.

Joseph Dunn stirred the crowd with these words, "If there is any message that I want to communicate to you tonight and throughout my reign, it's the fact that the French and Creole languages in Louisiana are not simply relics of some far-away past that exists only in historic documents, artifacts, or Cajun music. They are not "broken" and they are spoken by a very diverse mosaic of people that includes Native Americans, Afro-descended people, and Euro-descended people. I want to challenge you to help me change this narrative, change the way we talk about these languages, and change our relationship to them. If gumbo is not a foreign food, If jazz is not foreign music, If French Quarter buildings are not foreign architecture, If Carnival is not a foreign celebration, Then French and Creole are NOT FOREIGN LANGUAGES in LOUISIANA. They are HERITAGE LANGUAGES. And they are our most undeveloped natural, green, renewable resource!"

In her acceptance speech, Beth Arroyo Utterback spoke of Queen Yolande, "She was a politically astute power broker who employed her considerable directorial, logistical, and persuasive skills to save Orléans. Amazingly, Yolande was born in a Northern Spanish province just three provinces away from where my Arroyo family ancestors lived!"

Arroyo went on to say, "As a native New Orleanian whose family has lived here for more than 300 years, I am thrilled to be part of this parade and theatrical procession through the magical French Quarter. I dedicate my reign to everyone who holds New Orleans in their heart-to all of our musicians, artists, culture bearers, and Guardians of the Groove. And finally, I dedicate my reign to the caregivers-the unsung heroes who are, in fact, superheroes every day."

Her entourage will include members of the incredible staff of WWOZ- the worldwide voice, archive, and flag-bearer of New Orleans Music and Culture heard daily in over 190 countries around the world--and the station that brought you Jazz Festing in Place.

In her acceptance speech, given in French and English, Ms. Meyer, a member of the first graduating class of Lycée Français, the first public French immersion high school in the United States, expressed her passion in these inspiring words, "Joan's resilience is an example of New Orleans. Our city remains unbowed, in spite of threats to our future; we have found our "joie de vivre"--we embrace life, even in the face of death."

Read their full bios, check the krewe calendar, and get involved at www.joanofarcparade.org


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Jefferson Performing Arts Society Announces JPAST & PRESENT: A PARTY FOR THE PERF Photo
Jefferson Performing Arts Society Announces JPAST & PRESENT: A PARTY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS Celebrating 45 Years Of JPAS Productions
Jefferson Performing Arts Society will host a “Party for the Performing Arts” featuring longtime JPAS performers and other special guests, at Jefferson Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Guests will dine onstage inside the JPAC theater; seating is limited to 250 people due to this unique and rare experience. 
Astin, Winkler, Swallow & Eckstein Among 14 Additions To FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrit Photo
Astin, Winkler, Swallow & Eckstein Among 14 Additions To FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrity Lineup
The celebrity roster at FAN EXPO New Orleans grew by a whopping 14 with today's announcement that Sean Astin, Henry Winkler, Emily Swallow, Ashley Eckstein, 'The Office' standouts Kate Flanery and Leslie Baker and eight others will attend the event, January 6-8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Interview: Cecilia Snow of SIX at Saenger Theatre Photo
Interview: Cecilia Snow of SIX at Saenger Theatre
A witty, pop-fueled musical on par with a Spice Girls concert, SIX THE MUSICAL remixes the history of the six wives of the notorious King Henry VIII as they take to the microphone to reclaim their HERstories once, and for all.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; at Theatre Baton Rou Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; at Theatre Baton Rouge Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


Jefferson Performing Arts Society Announces JPAST & PRESENT: A PARTY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS Celebrating 45 Years Of JPAS ProductionsJefferson Performing Arts Society Announces JPAST & PRESENT: A PARTY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS Celebrating 45 Years Of JPAS Productions
December 14, 2022

Jefferson Performing Arts Society will host a “Party for the Performing Arts” featuring longtime JPAS performers and other special guests, at Jefferson Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Guests will dine onstage inside the JPAC theater; seating is limited to 250 people due to this unique and rare experience. 
Astin, Winkler, Swallow & Eckstein Among 14 Additions To FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrity LineupAstin, Winkler, Swallow & Eckstein Among 14 Additions To FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrity Lineup
December 14, 2022

The celebrity roster at FAN EXPO New Orleans grew by a whopping 14 with today's announcement that Sean Astin, Henry Winkler, Emily Swallow, Ashley Eckstein, 'The Office' standouts Kate Flanery and Leslie Baker and eight others will attend the event, January 6-8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Christina Ricci, Giancarlo Esposito & Carl Weathers Lead Next Wave Of FAN EXPO New Orleans CelebsChristina Ricci, Giancarlo Esposito & Carl Weathers Lead Next Wave Of FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebs
December 8, 2022

With less than one month to go before the return of FAN EXPO New Orleans, six celebrities from several iconic franchises have been added to the celebrity roster of the pop culture extravaganza set for January 6-8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Jefferson Performing Arts Society Encourages Community Donations At Its Inaugural JPAC Tree Lighting Ceremony!  Jefferson Performing Arts Society Encourages Community Donations At Its Inaugural JPAC Tree Lighting Ceremony!  
December 1, 2022

Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS) will host a public tree lighting ceremony to celebrate the installation of the beautiful 20-foot tree in the Jefferson Performing Arts Center (JPAC) lobby on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. 
IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN Comes To Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next MonthIRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN Comes To Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next Month
November 29, 2022

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn for a two-week run. Performances run December 2-11.
share