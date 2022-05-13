Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans to Present Six New Blanche DuBois Portrayals in May

From May 18-25, The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans will partner with The Historic New Orleans Collection and Loyola University New Orleans Department of Theatre Arts & Dance to stage The Six Blanches, a deep exploration of the main character from A Streetcar Named Desire adapted to be a part of THNOC's exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary of Streetcar. The six actors approaching Blanche and a pair of other characters will be staged throughout the exhibit in an intimate and exciting dive into the text, situated amid artifacts from the life of Tennessee Williams as well as the stage life of the play itself. The adaptation is by Augustin J Correro.

The Six Blanches is an immersive theatre experience in which audiences are free to move through Backstage at A Streetcar Named Desire and visit six actors each attempting to understand Blanche DuBois. Each performer is focused on a different part of Blanche's character: Grief, Magic, Tenderness, Panic, Desire, and Fantasy. The cast includes Gwendolyn Foxworth, Lin Gathright, Xel Simone, Jaclyn Bethany, Roya Scott, Anja Avsharian, Emily Patrick, and Zane Syjansky, and the production is costumed by Grace Smith and sound designed by Nick Shackleford. Madeline Taliancich assistant directs.

Audiences will feel as though they are spying on actors' processes while each performer prepares for what could be a performance, a rehearsal, or an audition for the iconic role. Through exploration of short excerpts from the play, the Blanches will help audiences to better understand what makes the heroine tick. Audiences are able to roam the exhibit, visiting Blanches and artifacts in whatever order they choose, and can even return to a previous Blanche once they've seen others in order to make more thorough and meaningful connections.

