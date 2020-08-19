Saenger Theatre Cancels Performance of BABY SHARK LIVE!

If you purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster, you will automatically receive a refund.

The rescheduling of Baby Shark Live! at the Saenger Theatre has been halted due to COVID-19 and the performance has now been canceled.

"We had hoped to proceed with a new performance date, but due to the continuously evolving situation, we have been advised to take this unfortunate action," a statement from the theatre reads. "The safety and health of our audiences is our highest priority and we encourage everyone to follow the guidelines put forth by public health officials."

If you purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster, you will automatically receive a refund. If you purchased tickets through our Box Office, please visit the Mobile Civic Center Box Office with your hard tickets to receive a refund.

Be sure to follow Baby Shark Live on social media for exciting content and updates!

