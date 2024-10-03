News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Cast of CLUE at Westwego Performing Arts Theatre

Performances will run October 3 through 13, 2024.

By: Oct. 03, 2024
Tonight, Thursday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Performing Arts (JPA) will open the murder-mystery farce Clue: Onstage, adapted from the 1985 film Clue, based on the popular board game. It will be onstage at the Westwego Performing Arts Theatre on historic Sala Avenue in Westwego for eight performances, Thursdays through Sundays, October 3 through 13, 2024. Check out photos of the cast below!

Written by Sandy Rustin, Clue: On Stage is based on Jonathan Lynn's original screenplay, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. As they race to find the killer the body count stacks up.

The all-local JPA production will be directed by Jack Lampert, who directed last year’s groundbreaking musical, The View UpStairs, which opened JPA’s 46th season.

