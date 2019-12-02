Marine Forces Reserve Band and the Mahalia Jackson Theater to Present Free Holiday Concert

The Marine Forces Reserve Band and the Mahalia Jackson Theater would like to extend an invitation to all kids "1 to 92" to the annual FREE Holiday Concert on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

The holiday performance is open to the public; however, the donation of a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots is appreciated. While admission is free, all seating is reserved and requires an event ticket, which will be available at the Mahalia Jackson Theater box office (1419 Basin St., New Orleans) beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 through the show.

Toy donations will be distributed by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program during the holidays to greater New Orleans children in need. Toys, including stuffed toys, must be new and in original packaging.

Additional donations for Toys for Tots will be accepted until Dec. 25 throughout the greater New Orleans area. Click here for a list of drop-off locations in New Orleans.



The Marine Corps Band New Orleans entertains audiences at more than 200 performances each year. Led by Warrant Officer Eric K. Kyne, the band is comprised of 52 fully-trained active duty Marines that truly embody the phrase 'Marine Musician.' This is the 14th year the Marine Corps Band New Orleans has performed the Holiday Concert production tour benefitting Toys for Tots. The Marine Corps Band New Orleans carries on the tradition of excellence that the Marine Corps is known for worldwide.

For more information, visit www.saengernola.com.





