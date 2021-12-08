Jefferson Performing Arts Society Presents THE NUTCRACKER

Jefferson Performing Arts Society returns to Jefferson Performing Arts Center for the first time since before Hurricane Ida with The Nutcracker for two shows only on Saturday, December 18, and Sunday, December 19 at 2:00 p.m.

The ballet will feature live music by the JPAS Symphony Orchestra playing the beloved familiar music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, based on The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by E. T. A. Hoffmann.

The ballet is directed by Kenneth Beck and choreographed by Kimberly Matulich-Beck with Jefferson Ballet Theatre. This is JBT's third annual collaboration with JPAS, and its 15th annual production of The Nutcracker. Says director Kenneth Beck: "It simply would not be the holidays without The Nutcracker. It has been a part of my Christmas season for four decades--as a dancer, choreographer, and most recently as a co-director of the ballet with my wife, Kimberly. ﻿ Today, The Nutcracker has taken on a new significance. In our ever-changing world, it is a symbol of consistency and unity. The dancers who participate in The Nutcracker and the audiences need to experience something normal despite the pandemic and other disruptions. We all deserve the comfort of a traditional, beautiful, holiday escape. Please join us!" We all deserve the comfort of a traditional, beautiful, holiday escape.

To purchase tickets by phone, call the Jefferson Performing Arts Society box office at 504-885-2000. To purchase tickets online, visit https://www.jpas.org/performance/the-nutcracker-3/.

Holiday e-cards are also available for this and other JPAS upcoming productions. Click here to purchase the gift of theater this season: www.jpas.org/giftcard