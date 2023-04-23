Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jefferson Performing Arts Center Announces Spring and Summer Shows

Events are a mix of touring live music concerts and comedy shows, plus two JPAS Theatre Kids! productions.

Apr. 23, 2023  
Jefferson Performing Arts Society will present a lively variety of touring and local shows in the coming months, keeping the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie active with a mix of touring live music concerts and comedy shows, plus two JPAS Theatre Kids! productions.

Two previously presented shows were so successful on the JPAC stage that they are returning: Here's Johnny II, last here in July 2021, will be presented on June 9, 2023. BeatlesFest is back almost exactly a year later after their sold-out July 2022 JPAC show, returning to Metairie on July 8, 2023.

For locals and visitors looking for an eclectic international and indoor jazz concert between Jazz Fest weekends, Marsalis Mansion Artists presents Rosaway, a pop jazz duet from Paris, on tour for their newest LP, "Blue Skies". New Orleans is the last leg of their Southern tour, culminating with their Wednesday, May 3 JPAC show, featuring a special Meet the Artist party for members of local Francophone organizations. The show will feature two local accompanists: Brandon M. Butler, the keyboardist for New Orleans legend Trombone Shorty and Danny Abel, a guitarist with Grammy nominated Tank and The Bangas.

JPAS Theatre Kids! is an annual JPAS summer theater camp program for youth in third through twelfth grades, offering local experienced and novice performers the chance to learn all aspects of musical theater and create a professional production for the JPAC stage. Finding Nemo Jr. will be presented June 23, 24, and 25 and Grease will be presented July 28, 29 and 30. The shows are open to the public and wonderful entertainment for the whole family.

In August, Black Jacket Symphony presents "Eagles: Hotel California". BJS was last in the New Orleans area during Mardi Gras 2023, with their "Fleetwood Mac: Rumours" tribute concert.

Parking is always free in the JPAC parking lot at 6400 Airline Highway. For a full schedule and ticket information visit www.jeffersonpac.com or call 504-885-2000.




