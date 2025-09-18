 tracker
Fat Squirrel to Present EXHAUSTED PAINT: The Death of Van Gogh

Performances will run from October 8-18.

By: Sep. 18, 2025
Fat Squirrel to Present EXHAUSTED PAINT: The Death of Van Gogh Image
Fat Squirrel will present Exhausted Paint: The Death of Van Gogh, directed by Carly Stroud and starring Drew Stroud in a one-man performance of this immersive theatrical journey penned by local playwright Justin Maxwell.

About the Show

Grounded in the poignant personal writings of Vincent van Gogh, Exhausted Paint weaves together a sequence of monologues drawn from the artist's letters, offering audiences intimate access to his mind and spirit through a dynamic, shifting narrative. As a solo performance, Drew Stroud brings unparalleled vitality and emotional depth to Van Gogh's words, rendering each monologue with authenticity and boldness. Each audience will follow Stroud on a different journey through Van Gogh's life each night -- the order of the monologues for each performance is determined by the spin of a wheel.

Performance Details

  • Dates: October 8-10 (W-F) and 16-18 (Th-Sa)

  • Venue: Big Couch, 1045 Desire St

  • Creative Team:

    • Writer: Justin Maxwell (local playwright)

    • Director: Carly Stroud

    • Performer: Drew Stroud




