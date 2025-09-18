Fat Squirrel to Present EXHAUSTED PAINT: The Death of Van Gogh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fat Squirrel will present Exhausted Paint: The Death of Van Gogh, directed by Carly Stroud and starring Drew Stroud in a one-man performance of this immersive theatrical journey penned by local playwright Justin Maxwell.

About the Show

Grounded in the poignant personal writings of Vincent van Gogh, Exhausted Paint weaves together a sequence of monologues drawn from the artist's letters, offering audiences intimate access to his mind and spirit through a dynamic, shifting narrative. As a solo performance, Drew Stroud brings unparalleled vitality and emotional depth to Van Gogh's words, rendering each monologue with authenticity and boldness. Each audience will follow Stroud on a different journey through Van Gogh's life each night -- the order of the monologues for each performance is determined by the spin of a wheel.

Performance Details

Dates: October 8-10 (W-F) and 16-18 (Th-Sa)

Venue: Big Couch, 1045 Desire St

Creative Team: Writer: Justin Maxwell (local playwright) Director: Carly Stroud Performer: Drew Stroud

