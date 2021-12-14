BUKU Music + Art Project Announces Music Lineup In Celebration Of 10-Year Anniversary

BUKU Music + Art Project, the cutting-edge boutique festival in New Orleans, has announced the lineup for its highly-anticipated return to the Big Easy on March 25-26, 2022. At what will be the 10-year anniversary of the beloved event and first show back since 2019, dedicated fans of the festival will finally get the chance to return home to the creative playground of BUKU for a celebration of music, art, and community.

For the past decade, BUKU has fostered a boutique festival experience that proudly reflects the progressive, artistic, and diverse subculture of New Orleans. Attendees can look forward to multiple indoor and outdoor stage environments, inspiring art installations and creations from local graffiti artists, pop-up breakdancing crews, and plenty of surprises while taking in the historic New Orleans skyline for two unforgettable days.

For the 2022 edition, BUKU has once again crafted a lineup that highlights some of music's most impactful and unique artists across a variety of genres. This includes headlining sets from Grammy award-winning artist and fashion icon Tyler, The Creator, Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala, and three of electronic music's most highly-regarded performers with Porter Robinson, Rezz, and Alison Wonderland joining the lineup.

Additional headliners and highlights on the 2022 lineup include British indie-rock phenoms Glass Animals, horror-core rap duo $UICIDEBOY$, famed emo and punk heroes Taking Back Sunday, Long Beach rapper Vince Staples, Colombian R&B singer Kali Uchis, and West Coast rap phenom Baby Keem. This is followed by bass producer and Wakaan founder Liquid Stranger, Denver melodic-house producer Lane 8, Ohio rapper and singer Trippie Redd, genre-blending South London producer TroyBoi, and Houston hip-hop artist Maxo Kream.

Guests of BUKU can also look forward to sets from Belgian techno pioneer Amelie Lens, Philadelphia rapper and singer Tierra Whack, Internet hyperpop duo 100 gecs, acclaimed Dreamville artist Bas, hard-hitting electronic act SVDDEN DEATH, French atmospheric dance producer CloZee, house music leaders Dom Dolla and John Summit, and much more.

Beyond bringing in top-tier musicians from around the globe, BUKU is also focused on fostering the local music scene by spotlighting artists from New Orleans and nearby cities. For the 2022 lineup, this includes a group of talented standouts who are making waves in the area including TVBOO, sfam, GLBL WRMNG, Neno Calvin, 504icygrl, ANTWIGADEE!, BluShakurX, Rob49, Stone Cold Jzzle, Tatyanna XL, Treety, and many more.

Set against the backdrop of the Market Street Power Plant along the banks of the Mississippi River, BUKU gives attendees the chance to take part in an authentic New Orleans experience in a setting that truly captures the spirit of the city. BUKU has become known for its dedicated #BUKREWE community who help to set the festival's vibe from start to finish with wild costumes, unhinged self-expression, and a myriad of personalities, making BUKU one of North America's most unique places to party.

Civic duty also remains at the heart of all things BUKU, including the Take Action Project ("TAP"). The immediate and long-term mission of the program is focused on using BUKU's platform to elevate awareness around issues of various social & environmental justice issues, and taking action by organizing fan-mobilizing campaigns to generate donations and volunteer efforts in support of various charitable and community organizations.

BUKU will continue this mission in 2022 alongside Upbeat Academy, a non-profit that inspires and empowers New Orleans youth through music education, who also act as the beneficiary of proceeds from every ticket sold to BUKU. You can learn more about these programs and additional details on the community aspect of the festival on BUKU's website here.

Presale registration for tickets to BUKU are now available on the festival's official website. Those interested can sign-up for a limited time to take part in the December 17th presale date, while the General Onsale will take place on December 20th. This includes GA tickets and a GA Plus option which provides access to premium viewing at all main stages.

Beyond the general admission tickets, BUKU will also be offering two types of VIP packages. For the VIP option, guests will receive access to the BUKU rooftop and VIP viewing decks with amazing views of the two main stages, air-conditioned restrooms, VIP only bar & food options, a fast track entry lane, and access to the VIP chill area with seating, water refill, charging, and more. The TOO BUKU package will include all of these amenities along with a free open bar and snacks in exclusive areas, access to Grand Oaks Mansion with an open bar, VIP viewing decks with lounge seating, a free locker with charging capabilities, unlimited re-entry to the festival site, and guest list to one official BUKU after party of your choice.