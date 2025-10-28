Yardley Players to Present DROP DEAD! at Kelsey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Yardley Players will present the farce Drop Dead! at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre from November 7–16, 2025, on the West Windsor Campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road. The production will bring a “play within a play” to life in a comedic web of backstage mishaps and mystery.

The story follows a group of actors attempting to revive their fading careers in a full-length comedic murder mystery. As the set collapses, props break, and cast members meet untimely ends, the troupe must struggle to keep the show afloat—while trying to solve the growing string of onstage “murders” before the final curtain.

The ensemble cast features Philip Rieschick, Justin Mancini, Joey Poliziano, and Laurie Hardy of Hamilton, James Haseltine of Belle Mead, Keegan McDonald of Princeton, John Ueng-McHale of Pennington, Dara Lewis of Trenton, Barry Leonard of Monroe Township, and Val Kluge of Marlboro.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and students. Tickets are available online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333 (Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.). Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking adjacent to the venue.