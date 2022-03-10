Win an Opportunity to Duet with Jessica Vosk at Kean University

Celebrated Broadway singer and actress Jessica Vosk is looking for a duet partner when she performs at Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, March 19.



Jessica is looking for one singer to duet with her on Only Us from Dear Evan Hansen. The winner of the contest will receive a pair of tickets to the concert. All interested parties should send a 16 bar cut of Only Us to teamvosky@gmail.com by Monday, March 14. The contest is open to fully-vaccinated singers.

Jessica Vosk is known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage. Vosk made her sold-out Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a solo show titled My Golden Age. Before the infamous shutdown, she starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center. She also created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Before that, Vosk finished an acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, having played the role for two years.



Vosk starred in New York City Ballet's Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony; the recording of the concert was nominated for a Grammy. Her debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020's A Very Coco Christmas.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy