Club Clemans To Present Tommy Cono In THE VOICE OF TRIBUTE

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East Lynne Theater Company will present Tommy Cono in THE VOICE OF TRIBUTE on March 28, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Clemans Theater for the Arts in Cape May, New Jersey. The performance is part of the company’s ongoing Club Clemans music series.

Cono, a New Jersey-based singer, is known for performing popular songs from the 1960s and 1970s. His repertoire includes music associated with artists such as Frankie Valli, The Bee Gees, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Bobby Rydell, and Frankie Avalon.

He has performed nationally and has collaborated with artists including The Duprees, The Skyliners, and Tony Orlando. Cono has also recorded with Bobby Rydell and Frankie Avalon and serves as a national spokesman for the Bobby Rydell Foundation.

“As the torchbearer of the music that many people here in South Jersey grew up with, we could not be prouder to have Tommy Cono perform at ‘Club Clemans’,” said Executive Director Mark David Boberick.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at the Clemans Theater for the Arts, located at 717 Franklin Street. Tickets are priced at $30 for general admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit EastLynneTheater.org.